Ministry reports 29 more COVID cases

Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases were yesterday recorded as the number continues to rise sharply.

The Ministry of Public Health provided the updated statistics for the country through its COVID-19 dashboard which was posted to the Ministry’s Facebook Page. The dashboard showed that Guyana has now recorded 538 positive cases of COVID-19. There was no indication as to where the new cases were recorded.

The updated statistics showed that 108 more persons were tested for the virus during the last round of testing. The total number of persons tested so far for the virus now stands at 5,165. There are currently 327 active cases all of which are in institutional isolation facilities.

Two persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while some 38 persons are in institutional quarantine facilities.