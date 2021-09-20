Dear Editor,

I shall like the Guyana Minister of Home Affairs and Commissioner of Police to answer the following questions related to the brutal, frightful murder of Orin Boston of Dartmouth Village, Essequibo Coast, in his bed on September 15:

Why was Dartmouth targeted by the police? What did the police have against Orin Boston? By what law or by whose authority did the police have the right to barge into a man’s house and shoot him in his bed? Is there evidence that Orin Boston died as a result of a confrontation with police?

Assuming that there was a confrontation, who would not try to defend himself and family against crooks breaking into his house in the dark of early morning, especially when he doesn’t know that the intruders are policemen? The standard police confrontation excuse in this case reeks of waste ripe for a toilet flush!

As a born and raised Dartmoutharian, I am as angry as any of my villagers. Obviously, the police have no respect for the people of Dartmouth, and that is dangerous. Was it not in the same arrogant, ignorant, brutish manner that Shaka Blair of Buxton was murdered?

The entire Guyanese nation should condemn what happened to Orin Boston because, if the police have authority or are given authority to kick down people’s doors and murder them in their beds, no Guyanese should feel that the police will not kill them at any moment.

Will Orin Boston’s wife and children ever overcome their horror? I doubt that any form of counseling will help. Oh, how painful it is to think that a widow and her children have been condemned by lawless policemen bloated with callousness to grieve forever!

Sincerely yours,

Roy Brummell