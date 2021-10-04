John dominates field to win Benjamin Memorial 70-mile road race

Star rider, Jamual John returned to the local cycling scene with a bang yesterday.

John brought his talents back to Guyana following a successful five-month stint on the USA racing circuit and dominated the inaugural Wilbert Benjamin Memorial 70-mile road race in Berbice.

The 24 year-old impressively soloed to victory in a commanding five minutes ahead of second place finisher, Marcus Keiler in the event which was staged in front of the Benjamin’s Sports Store in Fyrish to Springlands and back. A minute after Keiler, Paralympian, Walter Grant-Stuart out sprinted the remnants of the peloton to claim the other podium spot ahead of Andre Green in a fierce duel at the line that had the fans lining the streets buzzing with excitement.