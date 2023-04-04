GCB Women’s Super50 tournament bowls off today

Demerara will face Essequibo in the opening encounter of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Women’s Inter-County Super50 tournament today at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road.

The Super50 tournament follows the T20 format which ended March 31.

Berbice completely dominated that tournament and will be favorites to win the Super50 tournament as well.

The defending Super50 champions Berbice, will play Essequibo at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground Thursday followed by their final round encounter against Demerara on Sunday. There will be no final in the Super50 tournament. Matches start at 09:30 hours daily.