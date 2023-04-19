Georgetown, East Bank Demerara record victories

Georgetown and East Bank Demerara won their matches when the fourth round of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-17 Inter-Association tournament, partly sponsored by Team Mohamed, continued yesterday.

Over at the Farm Ground,

East Bank defeated Upper Demerara by 10 wickets. Upper Demerara won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 63 all out in 15.1 overs from their allotted 50 overs. Rohit Ramnauth and Cory Charles were joint top scorers with 12 runs each while Darius Singh grabbed 5 for 20 and Farhan Hussain 3 for 12.