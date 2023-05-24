Six junior players in senior men’s hockey squad for CAC Games

By Troy Peters
Six players who represented Guyana at the recently held Junior Pan American hockey championships have been named in a 16-man senior squad announced by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) to participate in the Central American and Caribbean Games scheduled for San Salvador next month.
National junior captain Shakeem Fawsette, Shaquon Favourite, Oshazay Savory, Tahrea Garnett, Jael Gaskin and Simeon Moore were named in the squad to compete in the hockey competition of the CAC multi sports games billed for June 23 to July 8 in the Central American country.