Draws galore in latest round of Magnum Tonic Futsal competition

The penultimate group stage of the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal competition commences this evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with eight fixtures.

Mocha will lock horns with Spot-7 from 19:00hrs in the opening match, Melanie will take aim at Spartacus from 19:30hrs and Sophia will battle Kingston from 20:00hrs. In the fourth fixture, Broad Street will face-off with Island All-Stars from 20:30hrs, Albouystown will engage Stabroek Ballers from 21:00hrs and Gold is Money will tackle Belfield Warriors at 21:30hrs.

The final two fixtures of the evening will pit Back Circle against Ansa McAl at 22:00hrs and Rio All-Stars against Leopold Street from 20:30hrs. Meanwhile giants Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, North East La Penitence and Future Stars were held to respective draws on Thursday at the same venue.