Schoolchildren, cops attacked as Berbice protests over elections turn violent

Scenes of violence unfolded and a bus transporting schoolchildren was attacked, police were stoned and chased, motorists were harassed and roads were blocked and set afire as rioters, protesting what they claimed were “rigged” elections, rampaged at several locations in Berbice yesterday.

The protest at Bath, West Coast Berbice, Region Five – one of several across the coast – quickly erupted into violence as People’s Progressive Party (PPP) supporters took to the streets calling for Region Four votes to be recounted and a winner of Monday’s general and regional elections declared.

Though the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is yet to officially declare the winner of Monday’s polls, echoing statements by PPP leaders, the protesters claimed that the elections have been “rigged.”