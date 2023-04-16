Lady Jags crush Suriname 6-0

The Lady Jaguars commenced its CONCACAF Women’s u20 Qualifying Tournament in style, crushing neighbors Suriname 6-0 yesterday at the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Guyana’s starting XI which featured four locally based players comprised: Nya-Grace Young, Savannah Singh, Shamya Daniels, Sandra Johnson, Jalade Trim, Glendy Lewis, Anika Sproxton, Heike Clarke, Samantha Benfield, Jayda Schoburgh, and Se-Hanna Mars.
The match started positively for the Lady Jaguars, as Lewis was denied by the crossbar in the third minute from inside the centre of the box.