Santa Rosa crowned Milo champs after penalty shoot-out

Debutants Santa Rosa of Region #1 were crowned the Milo Secondary School Football Champion, defeating former winner Chase Academy 5-3 on penalty kicks yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Locked 3-3 at the end of full time, Santa Rosa commenced the shootout as they scored to the lower right corner. Chase Academy was equally clinical as they converted to the left side.

Santa Rosa then took a 2-1 lead to start the second stanza as they scored to the roof of the net. However, Chase Academy failed to convert as Shakeem Welcome struck a time effort straight at the goalkeeper.