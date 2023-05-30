Supporting role for Dottin as Thunder win again

WORCESTER, England, CMC – Deandra Dottin played only a minor role but Thunder chalked up their second win of the Charlotte Edwards Cup, beating Central Sparks by 36 runs here yesterday.

Sent in away at New Road, Thunder reached 155 for six off their 20 overs with the retired West Indies all-rounder belting an 11-ball 24, with a brace of fours and sixes.

The visitors lost Liberty Heap to the fifth ball of the innings without scoring with four runs on the board, but opener Emma Lamb top-scored with 64 from 49 balls to resuscitate her side’s fortunes.

Lamb struck seven fours and a six, posting 91 for the second wicket with Fi Morris who made 36 from 31 balls with five fours.

When both fell in the space of 15 deliveries, Dottin arrived at number four to accelerate the pace of the innings.

Seamer Bethan Ellis (2-22) and off-spinner Erin Burns (2-25) led the attack for Sparks.

In reply, Burns top-scored with 41 from 23 deliveries but Sparks never found the momentum required and came up well short of their target.

The innings was reeling at three for two in the second over before Burns struck five fours and a six in a 52-run, third wicket partnership with Davina Perrin, who made 28 from 32 balls with four fours.

When Perrin perished, Ami Campbell (20) joined with Burns in a 29-run third wicket stand but the run chase fell apart soon afterwards, off-spinner Morris (2-16) and left-arm seamer Tara Norris (2-30) ending with a brace of wickets apiece.