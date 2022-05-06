Indian Arrival Day celebrated at Palmyra monument

The High Commission of India in Guyana collaborated with the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha to celebrate the occasion of the 184th Indian Arrival Day at the Indian Arrival monument in Palmyra, Berbice yesterday.

According to an Indian High Commission release yesterday, Indian High Commissioner Dr KJ Srinivasa and Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud, paid their respects to the Indian ancestors at the Indian Arrival Monument in Palmyra and “partnered/participated” in “SANSKRITI” – a celebration of heritage, culture and traditions’ organised by Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha.

At the gathering, the contributions of East Indians to the development of Guyana was lauded and the High Commissioner paid tributes to Indo-Guyanese diaspora and called for a more widespread commemoration and recognition of their contributions to Guyana. He also briefed on the latest developments in India-Guyana bilateral relations and updated on the various collaboration projects under execution as part of Indian development assistance to Guyana. These include the sectors of infrastructure, transportation, drainage & irrigation, healthcare, education, training & skill development, agriculture.

The release noted that in acknowledgement of the importance of Indian Arrival Day and the standing of the Indian diaspora in Guyana, the Government of India had donated the Indian Arrival Monument, consisting of six bronze statues, which was installed at Palmyra Village in Berbice during the Indian Arrival Day celebrations on May 05, 2019. The six bronze statues depict a Hindu man, a Muslim man, a Drum Boy, a woman with bundle, a woman with a tawa and cahary and a man with a cutlass and rice plant.

India will be celebrating its 75th anniversary of Independence Day on 15 August and in the run up to the celebration of this historic occasion, the Government of India is organising a number of events across the world. As a part of these events, the High Commission of India in Guyana, in collaboration with prominent Indian diaspora organisations in Guyana, commemorated yesterday’s Indian Arrival Day, the release added.