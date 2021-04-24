Worthy of joy

Sometimes it’s hard to escape being exposed to the violence that is happening around us. It feels as it is always there hovering over us even if it is difficult to identify.

This week, I remained glued to my television to listen to the verdict of the jury on the murder of George Floyd. But there were also two other deaths that occurred as a result of police brutality.

George Floyd’s trial forced us all to look in the mirror, but even as I welcomed the verdict, I still felt overwhelmed. Perhaps because it took so much protest and rage for some to understand what black people go through and even though there is accountability it still remains an uphill battle. The constant exposure makes it feel as if I am a caged bird. The ramifications can be felt everywhere.

My eyes filled with tears and again the rage felt as if it was consuming me. Perhaps it was the constant exposure to violence on the TV. Maybe I was having flashbacks of my own encounters. What I do know, however, is that while that is important to feel our feelings as opposed to stamping them down, joy is a feeling owed to everyone. It is so easy to get consumed by everything going on, but joy is necessary to make the tough times easier. It helps us to understand that all the evil taking place is not the natural order of things. It is not normal to see people gunned down, vilified and demonized.

I am still finding ways to cope with the trauma, but I found ways to ease the burden.

Disconnect

You have to know when to disconnect. Constantly placing yourself in the position to witness violence makes you feel defeated. Social media is designed in way to make sure you latch on. Filter your content and bear in mind that not choosing to engage in every public outrage doesn’t mean you don’t care but rather you care enough to know it can affect your well-being.

Be intentional

Be intentional when it comes to seeking out positivity. Actively try to find content that would help with lifting your spirits. There needs to be a balance of media that you are exposed to though or situations/experiences. I find cooking therapeutic and reading more on culture and history. The latter makes me feel connected and accepted.

Feel

Happiness is not constant. Human beings are not meant to feel it 24/7. The sooner we accept this, I think, the more satisfied we would be. I suppose most of us are caught up with maintaining a façade. If you feel sad, don’t try to escape it or plaster it over with toxic statements like I am unbothered. Learn to sit with your feelings and sadness. I promise you it won’t last forever.

George Floyd may have lived far from us, but his death sent shockwaves because we all saw how cruel mankind can be. We all share in the trauma black people experience despite where we are and living that ongoing trauma is no walk in park.