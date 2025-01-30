PSC’s endorsement of Budget 2025 seems more self-serving

Dear Editor,

Reading that the Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana’s praise of Budget 2025 as “forward-thinking and impactful” raises questions about its true priorities. While the PSC represents the private sector and understandably focuses on policies that benefit businesses—such as tax incentives, deregulation, and infrastructure development—its endorsement seems self-serving when viewed alongside the persistent challenges faced by workers in Guyana.

Economic growth fueled by business-friendly measures often prioritizes corporate profits over the well-being of the workforce. If the PSC genuinely supports a forward-thinking agenda, it should demonstrate a commitment to societal progress by advocating for better wages and benefits within the private sector. This goes beyond simply endorsing government policies and requires taking direct action to improve conditions for workers.

Many workers in Guyana face low wages, inadequate benefits, and precarious working conditions that limit their potential to thrive. By championing higher labour standards and surpassing minimum requirements, the PSC has an opportunity to lead the way toward equitable growth. Not only would this improve livelihoods, but it would also boost productivity, reduce employee turnover, and create a more motivated workforce.

A truly “forward-thinking” approach ensures that economic gains are shared more fairly across society. Until the PSC takes tangible steps to prioritize the welfare of workers, its endorsement of Budget 2025 risks being perceived as a move to protect its own interests rather than those of the broader population.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard