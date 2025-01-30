The time has come for the people to take the streets and demand biometrics and a clean voters’ list

Dear Editor

The time has come for the people of Guyana to take the fight to GECOM. The Opposition parties must make that call. There should be no elections without biometrics and a clean voters list. The PPP must no longer be allowed to influence the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission. There is no institution or leader in Guyana that has more power than the citizens as collective.

The Guyanese people do not deserve the uncertainty of elections outcome because GECOM is compromised. Democracy demands one man/woman, one vote! It is imperative that the organisation responsible for ensuring free and fair elections earns the confidence of the electorate. Much is at stake and no side of the political divide must feel cheated or has the right to manipulate the electoral process. The Guyanese people deserve more; they deserve a society reflective of good values and a life of dignity, peace, prosperity and justice.

The right to peaceful protest must not be threatened or taken away from the Guyanese people. We must begin to mobilise and take that peaceful resistance outside GECOM and do not let up until that institution understands that it will not be business as usual.

There are wealthy people in Guyana that want to see a just Guyana. We must reach out to them. Water tanks, movable toilets, tents, mattresses, huge pots, stoves and barbecue grills. Groceries, placards and banners and the hiring of a popular sound system; the protest and camp out must go into weeks and months. The surroundings of GECOM must become the habitat of the people and their protest. We must disrupt without violence and keep our phones and cameras always charged and connected.

The world must look at oil rich Guyana and intervene. Democracy must not be played with by the PPP regime and the Guyana Elections Commission. Let the world watch as the PPP unleashed the police on thousands of Guyana that assemble lawfully. Let us waste no time in the fight for free and fair elections.

The call is now being made to the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, Leader of the AFC, Nigel Hughes, WPA’s Dr David Hinds, opposition MP’s and all the leaders of the smaller parties to mobilise and begin the peace agitation outside GECOM.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist