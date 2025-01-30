Blackwood’s unbeaten ton, Campbell’s half-century give Scorpions strong start

(SportsMax) Former West Indies Test vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood stamped his class with a determined century, while captain John Campbell struck an attacking half-century to propel the Jamaica Scorpions to a solid start on the opening day of their West Indies Championship clash against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Arnos Vale yesterday.

Blackwood, the experienced middle-order batsman, remained unbeaten on 101 at stumps, anchoring the Scorpions’ innings as they reached 291-7 at the close. He will resume on Thursday alongside Jeavor Royal, who is on five.

After being asked to bat first, the Scorpions suffered early setbacks, as they lost Carlos Brown (12) and Kirk McKenzie (1) with the score at 66-2.

However, Campbell countered with an unusually aggressive knock, striking nine fours and two sixes in a fluent 91-ball 79. His 59-run third-wicket partnership with Blackwood helped stabilize the innings.

Campbell eventually fell, caught off Ryan John with the score at 125-3, and his dismissal triggered a brief slide as Javelle Glenn (6) and Brad Barnes (6) both departed cheaply to off-spinner Darel Cyrus, and the Scorpions were once again struggling at 164-5.

But Blackwood, displaying a renewed focus and resilience, found a valuable ally in wicketkeeper/batsman Daniel Beckford. The duo frustrated the Volcanoes’ bowlers with an 87-run sixth-wicket stand that saw the Scorpions regain momentum.

Beckford eventually perished for a well-played 39, and Odean Smith (16) followed soon after, with the score at 273-7. Blackwood, however, stood firm in his composed knock, in which he has so far faced 198 balls and smashed nine boundaries.

With Royal keeping him company, the Scorpions ensured no further losses before the close, as they set themselves up for a promising second day.