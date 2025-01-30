Guyana U17 Women fall short against Panama

-face elimination from Championship

Guyana’s U17 women’s team faced another tough test in the 2025 Concacaf Women’s U17 Championship last night, suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Panama at the Estadio Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The loss, their second in as many games, leaves them on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

The match started disastrously for Guyana, as Panama struck early, finding the back of the net in just the second minute. Their relentless pressure paid off again five minutes later, as a well-taken free kick doubled their lead, putting Guyana in a difficult position. Despite the early setback, the young Golden Jaguars showed resilience and responded swiftly. Avril Pasvolsky reignited their hopes with a clinical finish after a well-placed pass from Sydney Glean, cutting the deficit to 2-1 within 12 minutes.