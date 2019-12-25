Two from Mahaicony smash-up still hospitalised

Two persons who survived the horrific Fairfield, Mahaicony accident are still in hospital and the police are currently preparing a file to seek legal advice, according to Regional Commander of Region ‘5’ Yonette Stephens.

Stephens yesterday told Stabroek News that 15-year-old Angela Jacobs and Cecil Gordon, 46, of Farm, Mahaicony remain patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Gordon suffered eight broken ribs from the accident while Jacobs sustained a severed hand along with multiple cuts and bruises about her body

According to the commander, investigators have been able to take statements from the survivors of the accident and returned to the scene with the truck driver Sherlon Wills, 46, of Lot 30 Helena, Mahaica as a part of their investigations.

A day after the accident, the teenager of Bygeval Secondary School student told Stabroek News that she felt that “the bus driver was speeding but nobody didn’t say anything” to him.

From her hospital bed she recounted that the passengers heard an explosive noise – from the blowout of one of the minibus’ tyres – which was followed by a screeching before the collision.

“I remember hearing a screeching and then the bus was going one side and I screamed and it crashed into the truck. I can’t remember anything after that,” the teen said.

Angela said she was sitting behind the conductor’s seat with her father, David Jacobs. He is also a survivor of the accident and suffered a fractured foot.

The accident, which occurred just around 11 am on Wednesday last, claimed the lives of Keon Sealey, 33, a nurse attached to Mahaicony Hospital; Alana Vaughn, 31, a second-year medical student at the University of Guyana and a medic; Ewart Reynolds, 64 of Calcutta, Mahaicony; Chandilall of Lot 102 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice; and Maxwell Disraeli Montgomery Thom, 76, of Lot 36, No.3 Village West Coast Berbice. Both Sealey and Vaughn are from Farm, Mahaicony. Vaughn was heavily pregnant and scheduled to deliver soon.

At the time of the accident, Chandilall was the driver of the Route 50 minibus, BRR 5478, while Wills was the driver of the truck, GPP 9433.