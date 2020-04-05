Family, community rejection increase trans people’s risk for violence, discrimination

A study conducted among 22 trans and gender non-confirming persons from four regions in Guyana has found that family and community rejection are among the factors that increase the risk for violence and discrimination for trans people.

Apart from experiencing family rejection, the study, titled ‘Desires for Care and Access to Services among Transgender Persons in Guyana,’ found that other factors that increase trans people’s risk for violence and discrimination include growing up in a hostile community, having no sense of (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) LGBTQ community, engaging in sex work and moral and religious beliefs and ignorance.

On the other hand, the study states that protective and mitigating factors against violence and discrimination include being in a professional, educational and work environment, having supportive families and teachers, established familiarity with institutions and actors, and a sense of LGBTQ solidarity and belonging.

The study was conducted by the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) in collaboration with Guyana Trans United (GTU), the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition (CVC) and the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS). It was supported by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria’s Community, Rights and Gender Special Initiative.

It was launched via a virtual press briefing on the occasion of Trans Day of Visibility. The study was done to gain a better understanding of service barriers encountered by trans persons and subsequently help guide programmatic decisions.

In spite of a dearth of research into the lives of transgender persons, the study says evidence so far shows that homophobic and transphobic socio-cultural norms are widespread, and trans persons are especially affected in all spheres of public and private life. They face difficulties particularly in education (bullying and discrimination by peers and school officials), employment (discrimination in the workplace), health and violence in public spaces.

According to the study, there was initial confusion about gender identity among the interviewees. For example, when participants were asked to describe their gender identity a lot of persons made reference to their sex assigned at birth. Similarly, when participants were asked to describe their sexual orientation, seven said trans, confusing a gender identity category with sexual orientation. However after some conceptual definitions were offered, some participants were better able to describe their gender identity and sexual orientation.

Eighteen identified as trans women, three as trans men and one Gender Non-Conforming (GNC). The largest sexual orientation category was homosexual or gay, which was chosen by six persons and many persons knew their gender identity from an early age and exhibited GNC behaviour.

Almost all of the respondents had experiences of stigmatization and harassment because of their gender identity and this occurred across a range of spaces – public, private, professional. The respondents reported suffering from discrimination in seeking jobs; neglect or being ignored when seeking healthcare; and police harassment or abuse. Three mentioned challenges in using public transportation, assault, eviction, and experience of violence from community members or intimate partners.

All participants had sexual experience, with trans women having had male or mostly male partners, while trans men and gender non-conforming persons reported female partners.

They all had been tested for HIV in the past and approximately one-third were living with HIV and in care. Persons living with HIV (PLHIV) relayed their experiences in treatment and care, which included issues with medications and adherence (side-effects and medications being stolen), long waits, authoritative and

patronising staff, discriminatory procedures such as social workers who only deal with PLHIV, thus making identification of their status easy.

They made suggestions for improving testing and care, including pairing either service with hormone provision would work. Other suggestions included educational workshops for trans persons on why they should engage with HIV services; having LGBTQ+ inclusive and friendly spaces; and integrating care with general medical services.

Recommendations

The study supports the global narrative that transgender people remain one of the most marginalised groups in society with very limited access to economic and social resources, despite having increased visibility in the media and public spaces.

It recommends that education and training of service providers across all sectors in gender and sexuality diversity. Trainee nurses, it says, should be trained along with police officers, teachers, and medical and law students in gender diversity and sensitivity and inclusion before they venture out into the service industry. It also proposes non-discriminatory policies at institutions and redress mechanisms where people are held accountable.

Further recommendations include amendment of legislation to prohibit discrimination in employment on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression, and capacity building and empowerment sessions for trans community members to address intra-group and inter-personal issues within the community.

In giving a background to Guyana’s context, the study states that many transgender persons have no safety in public spaces, where they often encounter verbal harassment, assault, violence and death threats.

“Trans women who are sex workers face an especially high rate of violence. Discrimination, harassment and violence from public-transportation providers and passengers is common and has resulted in many transgender persons utilising, the more expensive option of private taxis,” it said.

It also states that many homophobic and transphobic crimes remain uninvestigated and barriers to gaining justice include verbal harassment outside of police stations; discrimination, verbal abuse, lack of respect, assault and harassment by police officers who refuse to take reports; fear of further victimization; and the need to provide bribes or sexual favours. They have their cases mishandled and face an ineffective police complaint process and when cases do end up in the courts, they encounter discrimination and even outright denial of access to the courts because of gender expression, the report adds.

The study report was prepared by Dr. Nastassia Rambarran and Alessandra Hereman.

Difficulties faced by transgender persons in Guyana

Education – Bullying from students and teachers, discrimination by the latter and other administrators, and a lack of family support mean that many trans persons are unable to complete schooling, thereby reducing their chances for gainful employment, and in turn their ability to secure housing and their basic needs for survival. This also places them at a greater risk of facing violence when living and/or working on the streets.

Employment – Many trans women encounter difficulty in securing employment as a result of discrimination, discriminatory clothing policies, and a lack of gender-affirming legal identification. In the workplace, discrimination may result in reduced opportunities for career advancement or termination, along with harassment from colleagues, customers and the general public. In Guyana, very few places employ persons regardless of their gender expression (e. g. the KFC franchise and Qualfon telemarking agency are exceptions), and as such many trans women are only capable of finding work, which require limited interaction with the general public, or in informal sectors like domestic work or sex work5.

Health – Trans persons are particularly affected in accessing health services, where they often experience prejudice, verbal abuse, and physical mistreatment. Issues with confidentiality are also common. There’s no specific research on the mental health needs of trans persons in Guyana, but it’s safe to say at the very least that they encounter similar instances of depression and suicidal ideation as other LGBQ+ persons6 and lack access to competent mental health care. Gender-affirming treatments are not officially available in-country and hormones are often sourced overseas or bought over-the-counter and self-administered without medical supervision in what can be a very risky practice.

Violence, Justice and Public Spaces – Many transgender persons have no safety in public spaces, where they often encounter verbal harassment, assault, violence and death threats. Trans women who are sex workers face an especially high rate of violence. Discrimination, harassment and violence from public-transportation providers and passengers is common and has resulted in many transgender persons utilizing, the more expensive option of private taxis. Trans women’s ‘social positionality of transgressing gender, coupled with the lack of material resources, family rejection, and marginalization increase their vulnerability to intimate partner violence’9 as well as, actions by the justice system and its actors impede access to justice.

– Extracted from study, “Desires for Care and Access to Services among Transgender Persons in Guyana”