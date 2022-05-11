Anthony urges use of face masks

On the heels of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded yesterday, Minister of Health, Frank Anthony, is urging the public to resume the wearing of face masks and to continue to take the necessary precautions.

After a total of 47 new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday, the Minister noted that his ministry has seen a significant increase.

“…so you can see this is an increase from the cases that we’ve been seeing over the last couple of weeks, this is a significant increase and we have to be mindful of that.”

Anthony is therefore urging persons to not discard the measures which were initially put in place, especially the wearing of face masks, since he has observed that many persons have chosen to discard that particular preventative measure.

“So one of the things that I wanna urge people is to start taking precautions… I think over the last couple of weeks people have discarded a lot of the public health measures that we have been telling them to use, especially wearing (a) mask when you are in an indoor environment around people, so a lot of persons have been ignoring that particular measure and if we continue to do so there are chances that you can get infected.”

In addition, the minister is reminding persons to take their booster shots.