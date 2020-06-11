Digicel donates to several orphanages

In response to the hardships that many face as a result of the coronavirus, Digicel Guyana has donated over one million dollars’ worth in essential food supplies to the nation’s less fortunate children and communities.

According to a Digicel release yesterday, the company made donations to several children’s homes as well as the Kingston community emergency food drive at a handing over ceremony at their Kingston head office.

The orphanages receiving donations were: The Shaheed Boys Orphanage, Prabhu Sharan Orphanage, Hope Children’s Home and a donation was made to the Kingston community emergency food drive. Representatives from these homes were present and expressed their gratitude to Digicel for their continued support.

Digicel Guyana’s Chief Executive Officer, Gregory Dean in his remarks at the ceremony stated: “It has always been our mandate to support youths whenever we can, and more importantly in this time of COVID-19. We have also always enjoyed a good relationship with our neighbours in Kingston and are happy to help them with their drive to support persons in the community”.

Dean added, “Digicel remains committed to assisting in the fight against the COVID-19 virus and will continue to provide support to this national effort as necessary.”