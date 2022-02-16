Hurricanes blow away Eagles on opening day

Guyana Harpy Eagles were routed for 116 by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who at close of play had established a 10-run lead on the opening day of the second round in the West Indies Championships.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, Eagles won the toss and opted to bat but were unable to take flight and were bowled out for 116 in 34.3 overs.

Hurricanes duly eased to 126 without loss from 46 overs before bad light stopped play.

A simple catch at cover by Montcin Hodge off of Jeremiah Louis got the Hurricanes off to a positive start, removing left-handed opener Chandrapaul Hemraj while Shimron Hetmyer was out obstructing the field after palming the ball off the stumps.

Hetmyer became only the second West Indian batsman to be dismissed `handled ball’ the first being current Chairman of the West Indies selection panel, Desmond Haynes during a test match in India on November 27, 1983.

Alzarri Joseph then accounted for Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Leon Johnson as Eagles pitched to 27 for four after 11 overs.

Colin Archibald removed Vishaul Singh before Anthony Bramble and Keemo Paul revived the innings with a 50-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Bramble smacked two sixes and five fours on his way to 38 from 39 balls before swiping at a full and wide delivery only to get an outside edge which flew to Rahkeem Cornwall at slip.

Paul soon followed as left-arm spinner, Daniel Doram got into action, removing the vice-captain for a 17-ball 20, laced with two boundaries as Eagles went to lunch on 89 for seven.

Doram also removed Clinton Pestano-Belle for 14 and Gudakesh Motie to end with 3-16. Archibald then wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Veerasammy Permaul to return 3-29. Joseph bagged 2-26.

The afternoon belonged to Hurricanes who easily manoeuvered the Eagles bowling. Kieran Powell carved seven boundaries during his unbeaten 55 from 114 balls. This is the 31-year-old left-hander’s 39th half century in first-class cricket.

At the other end, 34-year-old Montcin Hodge, raced to his 32nd half century, reaching 51 from 168 balls. His innings was highlighted by five boundaries. The match resumes today at 10.00 hours.