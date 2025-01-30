Persaud defends gov’t programmes for senior citizens

Human Services Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud yesterday strongly defended the government’s treatment of senior citizens amid criticisms from APNU+AFC MP Natasha Singh-Lewis.

Dissecting the Child Protection Agency (CPA) Singh-Lewis stated that “Can you imagine the situation of our children in this country, and our children on a large scale are being abused? How many of these children are receiving psychological support? Guyana has been fighting the high cost of living and the poor people suffer immensely. The Minister has failed the children and I will give her a f grade. Most of the Muslims in this country voted for a Muslim president because they feel he will make a change but they have failed. I have written to the minister on several days but to date I have not received not even an acknowledgement’.

Giving specifics she stated that “I wrote to you about Mr. Bristol, the senior citizen that was locked away in the house but you took action, so I know you saw the email but you are arrogant so you didn’t respond. I wrote to you about Ms Leonna James and you have not responded but you know of the matter. The CPA is understaffed, underfunded and overwhelmed”, she charged.