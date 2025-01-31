Bandits break and enter Andrews Supermarket

-undisclosed amount of cash stolen

Andrews Supermarket located at Robb and Light streets, Georgetown, was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash by bandit/s who broke in through the roof of the storage bond.

The break and enter and larceny occurred between 22.00 hours on Wednesday and 07.45 hours yesterday by persons unknown. The suspects reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Andrews Supermarket is a four-storey building. The first floor houses the supermarket, the second floor is where the MoneyGram office and manager’s office are situated, while the third and fourth floors are used for storage. A storage bond is also located on the lower flat. No security guards were on duty at the supermarket.