Man charged with possession of suspected cannabis at Freeman St

-but court yet to receive test results on substance

Forty-seven-year-old Dwayne Campbell appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty charged with possession of narcotics.

Campbell pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on Monday, January 27, at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, he had in his possession 21.364 kilogrammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The prosecutor objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offence which comes under the Narcotics Act. Magistrate McGusty then asked what was done to ascertain what the substance was and was told that tests were being conducted and the results were not yet received.