Edghill: 505 contractors building roads in Linden

-says there won’t be any more for Patterson to build

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill yesterday defended the 2025 national budget and cited 505 contractors working on Linden roads as evidence of the scale of the government’s undertakings.

Addressing Parliament on day four of the budget debate, he detailed ongoing and planned developments under the Public Works Ministry, including major roadworks, bridges, sea and river defence projects, and investments in transportation infrastructure.

Among the key allocations in the 2025 budget is funding for a new vessel to service Region 5. This investment aims to enhance transportation and connectivity in the region, improving accessibility for residents and businesses.