Prison officer gets two years, five months over cannabis in Ensure bottles

Prison Officer #3817 Walter Benn was yesterday jailed for two years and five months after pleading guilty at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court to possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The police said in a statement yesterday that at about 3.57 pm on Wednesday, Prison Officer #3809 Jasen Johnson, while on duty at the Mazaruni Prison front gate, conducted a mandatory search on Benn upon his return from signing a document. Benn presented an Ensure bottle in a black plastic bag, which, upon inspection, was found to contain suspected canna-bis. The matter was reported, and Benn was arrested.

Police responded and took possession of the suspected narcotics. The statement said that Benn was interviewed in the presence of Assistant Superinten-dent of Prisons Rodey Denhart during which he admitted to having more narcotics in his living quarters and home. A search of his living quarters led to the discovery of three more Ensure bottles containing suspected cannabis, totalling 272 grams.