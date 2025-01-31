Westminster construction worker found with 8 kg cannabis – police

Yesterday between 15:30 to 16:30 hrs, acting on information received from the Special Branch Department, detectives from Regional Divisions #3 and 4A conducted a cordon-and-search exercise at the dwelling house of Sylvester Gonsalves, a 34-year-old construction worker of Lot 4455 Westminster, WBD.

The ranks identified themselves to be policemen dressed in plain clothing from the Leonora Police Station and Albertown Police Station, after which they conducted a search of the premises in the presence of Gonsalves. During the search, the police said that they found a bulky white salt bag with four parcels in the bathroom of the lower flat of the building that Gonsalves occupies.