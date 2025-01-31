Guyana News

Foulis man remanded over assault of policeman

Kadon Singh
Kadon Singh
By

Kadon Singh, age 22 years, was arrested on 28th January 2025 and charged yesterday with the assault of a peace officer with intent to resist lawful apprehension, the police said in a statement.

The offence was allegedly committed on Police Constable Charles.

The defendant appeared at Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir, pleaded guilty and upon his explanation, the Magis-trate changed the plea to not guilty.

He was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to 13th February 2025 for statements.

Trending