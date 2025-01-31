Foulis man remanded over assault of policeman

Kadon Singh, age 22 years, was arrested on 28th January 2025 and charged yesterday with the assault of a peace officer with intent to resist lawful apprehension, the police said in a statement.

The offence was allegedly committed on Police Constable Charles.

The defendant appeared at Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir, pleaded guilty and upon his explanation, the Magis-trate changed the plea to not guilty.

He was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to 13th February 2025 for statements.