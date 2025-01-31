Harpy Eagles in control as Savory, Anderson punish Bajan bowlers

CWI Regional 4-Day Championship

By Michaelangelo Jacobus

Unbeaten half-centuries from Guyana Harpy Eagles skipper Kemol Savory and middle-order batsman Kevlon Anderson ensured that the home team dominated the Barbados Pride bowlers on a thoroughly one-sided day two of their first round CWI Regional 4-Day encounter at an empty Providence National Stadium, East Bank Demerara.

After bowling out Barbados for 346 on Wednesday, the Guyanese faced what initially looked like a challenging task of overhauling that total yesterday. However, the Harpy Eagles top order stood tall and by stumps, they had reduced the first innings deficit to just 31 runs with seven wickets still intact. This was largely thanks to Savory (95 not out) and Anderson (87 not out), who shared an unbroken stand of 179.

Before the Savory and Anderson show, openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Matthew Nandu laid out a solid opening partnership of 61 before Nandu fell caught and bowled in the 18th over to off spinner Chaim Holder for a good-looking 36 (54 balls) which included three boundaries and two maximums.