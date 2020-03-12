Elite League on hold due to current political situation

Due to the prevailing political situation regarding the outcome of the nation’s General and Regional Elections, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) remains uncertain when season four of their marquee national league championship, the Elite League will start.

This was disclosed by acting General Secretary of the federation Ian Alves. In a brief comment, Alves stated that the tournament is on hold until the current political situation diminishes.

“The presiding situation has a major influence in everything and is playing a factor in the league starting. Even our partners are hoping and waiting for when the dust settles. At the moment there is no timeline. It is being held up by the current situation and we are just looking on to see what happens,” he added.

The previous edition of the tournament ended on May 27th 2019. Tucville giant Fruta Conquerors successfully defended their championship, as they ended the season on 27 points compliments of a perfect 9-0 record.

The other teams that competed in the event were Western Tigers, Den Amstel, the former winner Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Buxton United, Santos, Guyana Police Force (GPF), Milerock, Victoria Kings and Ann’s Grove.

Meanwhile, Alden Marslow, President of the Bartica Football Association (BFA) said that the entity is also aiming to commence its senior league championships March 21st at the Community Centre ground.

According to Marslow, while the current political climate has had an effect on the start of their season due to the hesitation surrounding sponsorship from the community’s private sector, he is hopeful that the event will start on its intended date.

“We are going to use the Community Center and be able to play games in the evening because we have lights installed. The executive committee have to meet this weekend and try to sort out everything. The current political situation has not affected us terribly but we have not gotten word from some of our sponsors at the moment,” he said.

He revealed that the eight teams which will be competing are Beacons, Rising Stars, Rivers View, Agatash, Lazio, Wolves United, Mill Ballers and Potaro Strikers.

Marslow added, “The tournament will feature the clubs that are affiliated to the association so naturally they will fall into the league. We are basically looking to start the senior, under 17 and under 15 leagues. All the tournaments we want to start will be league formats and as we move closer to the Regatta and Independence periods, we will commence knockout tournaments. We also want to some work on the grassroot level.”