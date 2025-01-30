Talibans, Festival City, Back Circle B and Bent Street storm into semifinals

By Michaelangelo Jacobus

The Back Circle Tarmac in East Ruimveldt was full of high-octane action on Tuesday night as the quarterfinals of the Georgetown vs The Rest Street Football competition delivered fast-paced action, stunning goals, and high drama. Four teams emerged victorious, booking their spots in what promises to be a thrilling semifinal showdown tonight at the same venue.

The star-studded Talibans, featuring national footballers Darren Niles, Curtez Kellman, and Rashaun Ritch, put on a dominant display to comfortably defeat Stabroek Ballers A 2-0. The team’s experience and cohesion shone through as they controlled possession and executed precise plays to secure their spot in the semis.

Considered a ‘small team’, Festival City turned on the style with a commanding 4-1 victory over Showstoppers. Playing with unmatched energy and tactical discipline, Festival City operated like a well-oiled machine. Their fluid passing and clinical finishing left Showstoppers struggling to find their rhythm, as the victors imposed their authority at both ends of the tarmac.