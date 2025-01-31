Local Agro Processors seek more favourable conditions for participation in B’dos Agro Fest

Even as news broke last week that more than seventy (70) local farmers and Agro Processors will be participating in this year’s February 21-23 Barbados Agro Fest event, local Agro Processors who have indicated to the Stabroek Business that they are desirous participating in the event are requesting that the organizers of the event make public such criteria and conditions as exist for their participation therein.

Concerns over opportunities to benefit from the exposure which the event provides have arisen in previous years and have been expressed to the Stabroek Business. Those concerns are linked to allegations that participation in the event are allied to ‘connections’ that clear a pathway that includes official support that prioritorise selection as well as various forms of logistical and, allegedly, financial support to participate in the Barbados event.

Those local Agro Processors with whom this newspaper has spoken with have said that previously information that might have positioned them to benefit from government’s financial and other forms of support for their participation therein had not been made available to them in a timely manner, a circumstance which, they believe, had negatively affected their ability to participate in the event. No official comment on these concerns is usually forthcoming from the organizers of the event.