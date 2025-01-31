Father of murdered Annandale woman says system failed her

-suspect dies after ingesting poison

The father of Bibi Fazila Ally, the 34-year-old woman who was murdered by her estranged husband, has expressed his despair and frustration over what he perceives as a systemic failure to protect his daughter.

In an emotional interview with Stabroek News yesterday, Shafeek Ally detailed the numerous attempts he and his family made to seek help from the police regarding the ongoing domestic abuse his daughter suffered.

“We went to the Vigilance police station multiple times,” Ally recalled, his voice trembling with emotion. “Each time, we were told to go to the Annandale outpost, but nothing ever happened.”

Ally described one incident where they had sought medical assistance after his daughter was attacked. “After I took her to the hospital, the police said they had no vehicle to arrest him. They just did nothing.”