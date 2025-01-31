Site visit to be held today on removal of Golden Grove tombs

A site visit will be held today in relation to the planned removal of tombs from the Golden Grove burial ground at Lot 1 Grove.

According to a notice from the Ministry of Health, the visit will be held today at 1 pm. The ranger of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council will provide guidance.

For more information, members of the public can call the Grove/Diamond NDC at 265-2256/57 or the Central Board of Health at 226-8158.

The relocation of the tombs has become necessary due to the construction of pumps used to increase the drainage capacity in the Diamond/Grove area.