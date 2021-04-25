GFF submits protest to FIFA on eligibility of Trinidad international

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has submitted a formal protest to FIFA regarding the eligibility of Trinidad and Tobago international Andre Boucaud during the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March in the Dominican Republic

This is according to a release from the federation.

“The GFF believes Boucard was ineligible for selection as a registered intermediary and, as such, that any points secured by Trinidad and Tobago during any related FIFA World Cup qualification matches should be forfeited.

“Following an extensive investigation and careful consultation with its legal team, the GFF has sent its written evidence to FIFA and urged the global governing body of football to consider its case”, the release added.

GFF President Wayne Forde, who on April 17th, had initially stated that the local governing body is duty bound to investigate the matter, said, “We have taken this matter very seriously and have presented our findings to FIFA – that this individual was ineligible to play for Trinidad and Tobago as a registered intermediary with the English FA.”

He added, “It is vital for the integrity and fairness of the game that the rules are respected and upheld by everyone. We look forward to FIFA’s response in due course.”

The TTFA has been accused of fielding an ineligible player in the form of Boucard, 36, by the Puerto Rico football authorities during their FIFA World Cup Qualifier. According to the report from Inside World Football, the TTFA registered Boucard as plying his trade for English sixth tier unit Maidstone United despite records to the contrary.

Boucard did not feature against Guyana in a match which was won by a comfortable 3-0 score by the ‘Soca Warriors’. However he did feature against Puerto Rico, making an appearance in the 85th minute of their 1-1 stalemate. However, it was revealed by Inside World Football that Boucard was registered as a player intermediary [agent] with the English FA, despite the latter expressly prohibiting an agent competing in the elite professional and semi-professional realms of the sport.

Under FIFA rules and regulations, all conflicts of interest with intermediaries or agents must be avoided. Intermediaries cannot have any contractual connections or relationships with a national football associations. Under English Football Association rules, players cannot be registered intermediaries.

According to Rule 1.2 of Appendix II in the English FA rules; “An Official (as defined by the FIFA Statutes or any successor here to) or a Player cannot be an Intermediary. An Intermediary becoming an Official or a Player shall have his Registration suspended for as long as he remains an Official or a Player.”

Meanwhile, FIFA’s rules on eligibility read states, “1. If a player takes part in an official match despite being ineligible, his team will be sanctioned by forfeiting the match (cf. art. 31) and paying a minimum fine of CHF 6,000. If a player takes part in a friendly match despite being ineligible, his team will be sanctioned by forfeiting the match and paying a minimum fine of CHF 4,000.”