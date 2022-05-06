Archery Guyana hosts training clinic in St. Ignatius

Archery Guyana under the direction of senior coach, Robert Singh has recently hosted a training seminar in the hinterland community of St. Ignatius in Rupununi, Region Nine.

According to an Archery Guyana release, “Mr. Singh, who resides in Georgetown, whilst on a visit to Region Nine, collaborated with one of Archery Guyana’s assistant coaches, Shunette Thompson, to arrange an archery clinic in an effort to introduce the shooting techniques of the recurve bow to the residents of Region Nine. He utilised rubber stretch bands to initiate the training, after which the actual recurve equipment were used for practice. He explained to the youths the various archery equipment, safety rules, shooting stance, alignment, stance and release.”

The training sessions were held at the Wilson Laurentino sport ground in St. Ignatius Village on April 21. The ages of the seven participants ranged from 15 to 19. They were: Ted Juan, Safraz Aldie, Dexter Henry, Jad Juan, Ezekiel Hernandez, Bert Paul, and Waidan Hernandez.