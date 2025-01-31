Clinton Urling on a mission to burnish German’s profile, support private sector growth

Following a period of physical absence from Guyana, owner of one of the country’s most iconic eateries and former President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Clinton Urling has reappeared on the local business radar. During a lengthy engagement with the Stabroek Business over the weekend, Urling disclosed that his objectives, going forward, are twofold. First, he is pursuing the diversification of the entrepreneurial interests of German’s, famous over the years as a typical working class local ‘eating house’ that had earned a reputation for its soups which, over time, successfully expanded its clientele. German’s aside, Urling’s other interest – apart from seeking out other investment opportunities – is to support the business community, through the Private Sector Commission (PSC) in securing business support tools currently available through international business support institutions.

Clinton, one of two brothers whose emergence on the local entrepreneurial scene eventually metamorphosed into his eye-catching tenure as head of the GCCI, accomplished two significant tasks during his emergence as one of its younger standout leaders. First, the profile that he acquired as Chairman of the GCCI added to the broader recognition which the Chamber attracted to the business community, as a whole. Simultaneously, Urling’s success in ‘refining’ the image of German’s to cause it rise above its original ‘workingman’ image to come to be seen as a more universally appealing eating house, over time, got the attention of the broader urban Guyanese community. These, arguably, were among the primary hallmarks of Clinton’s emergence as a standout young business leader.