Belle West woman was strangled to death – autopsy

A post-mortem examination has revealed that 64-year-old Parbhudai Boodhram, also known as ‘Renie’ who was discovered dead at her residence at Lot 1118 Belle West, West Bank Demerara, died as a result of strangulation compounded by multiple traumas to the head.

The examination was conducted by government pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, and took place on Wednesday morning at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, West Coast Demerara.

The pathologist’s findings prompted police to take two individuals into custody for questioning.

The investigation began after Boodhram was discovered dead at her residence at Lot 1118 Belle West, West Bank Demerara. She had been restrained with plastic cable zip ties and sustained severe injuries to her face and body.