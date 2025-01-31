Norton slams budget, says VAT should have been lowered

– promises to end lawlessness that has characterized youth

Voicing disapproval of budget 2025, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton told the National Assembly yesterday that if elected this year the PNCR will be implementing several measures including the lowering of VAT and $100,000 cash grants almost monthly to citizens.

Of the many plans he highlighted which saw much heckling from the government benches was developing the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Linden to Lethem, and others with highlands, while also building out the transportation infrastructure to support the movement of people.

He also promised the implementation of a railway network linking communities with both Georgetown to the north and Lethem to the south, powered by Guyana’s own natural gas reserves.

Norton said that the PNCR “will revisit our youth policy since the government has none, update it, and provide our youth with a clear pathway to development, especially in reducing their contact and conflict with the law and promoting their economic, political, and social empowerment. We will structure youth development programmes to ensure we produce a society that is law-abiding and end the lawlessness that has characterized our youth over the years under this PPP regime. It is our youth that will have to be in the forefront of those changes”.