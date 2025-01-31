Seafield Village man charged with assaulting two cops

Ronaldo Alder, age 20 years, of Seafield Village, West Coast Berbice was arrested on 28th January 2025 and charged yesterday with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and two counts of resisting a peace officer. The offences were allegedly committed against Police Constable Budraj and Police Constable Dey.

The defendant appeared at Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir, pleaded guilty to all charges and upon his explanation, the Magistrate changed the plea to not guilty, the police said.

He was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to 13th February 2025 for statements.