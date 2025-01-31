Trinidad Top Cop questioned in sniper rifles probe

(Trinidad Guardian) In a shocking twist, this country’s Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, the former head of the sole intelligence agency Roger Best, the Chief of Defence Staff Darryl Daniel and a local firearms dealer were all yesterday caught in a police net as key persons of interest in the ongoing investigation into the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), more specifically in the acquisition of two sniper rifles.

There was high drama yesterday afternoon, as a team of investigators, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, went to the Police Administration Building at Sackville Street, Port-of-Spain, and into Harewood-Christopher’s office to interrogate her.

Up to news time last night, Harewood-Christopher, accompanied by her team of attorneys, was still being questioned for her alleged role in the acquisition of AX2 bolt action sniper rifles by the SSA.

Sources with knowledge of the case told Guardian Media that it was Best, when he was director of the SSA, who wrote to Harewood-Christopher and requested the rifles.

However, the procurement was done through the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), in the name of Daniel, and the firearms dealer—who we have not named. The SSA is a civilian organisation and Best was not authorised to buy the weapons.

Although Harewood-Christopher was not arrested by the investigating officers, Guardian Media understands she was assisting officials specifically in relation to the granting of the two Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) for the sniper rifles.

Guardian Media was reliably informed, however, that key documents relating to the issuing of these FULs have gone missing from TTPS records.

It is also being reported that two other persons were detained in relation to the ongoing matter.

“This matter of sniper weapons being granted to a civilian organisation is considered serious and could lead to the removal of the CoP,” a source close to the ongoing probe told Guardian Media.

The hours-long interrogation of Harewood-Christopher coincided with a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, which finished after 8 last night.

Harewood-Christopher is a member of the NSC and in her stead, Guardian Media confirmed that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Junior Benjamin, was summoned to the Diplomatic Centre around 4 pm.

Benjamin was reportedly summoned to provide an update on the progress of the current State of Emergency (SoE) to the NSC.

Harewood-Christopher reportedly contacted her team of attorneys, which includes Kenneth Thompson, Terry Boyer and Robert Doodnath, when the investigators arrived at her office at 10 am to begin the interrogation, in which she was said to be fully cooperative with investigators.

Although Boyer and Doodnath refused to speak with reporters when they emerged from the Police Administration Building at 1 pm, the two returned to the site half an hour later, where they reportedly remained up to late last night.

Pressed by reporters to provide an update on the proceedings after their first visit, one of the attorneys would only confirm, “We are dealing with a legal issue at the Police Administration Building.”

Senior police officials later told Guardian Media that Harewood-Christopher was “assisting the investigators relative to an outstanding investigation.”

They added, “There isn’t much more information we can give right now.”

T&T Police Service legal officer, Sgt Zaheer Ali, was seen emerging from the Police Administration Building around 7 pm. He had earlier declined to comment on the matter and directed all questions to the Corporate Communications Department.

Calls to the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard also went unanswered last evening.

However, sources in his office said no formal approach had been made to them up to late yesterday on the matter.

Meanwhile, attorney Darren Mitchell, who represents former SSA director Major Roger Best, was also seen entering the Police Administration Building yesterday.

Best was arrested at his Arima home on Wednesday, in connection with the importation of the two lethal accuracy international AX2 sniper rifles.

So far, the state has charged former SSA employees Brown, Sgt Sherwin Waldron and Susan Portell-Griffith with the “transferring” of four “prohibited firearms” from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to the SSA.

While Best was previously detained and questioned, he was subsequently released, as there was no evidence to charge him with misbehaviour in public office.

Best, who was suspended from the agency on March 2, 2024 and subsequently fired on May 18, 2024, had previously told Guardian Media: “The mention of me leading a coup or any form of destabalisation is not only preposterous but ludicrous.”

Best remained in police custody last night.

On July 3 in Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley read into Hansard, a statement on the conclusion of an audit conducted on the SSA by Anthony Phillips-Spencer, the former ambassador of T&T in Washington, DC, who replaced Best at the SSA.

The audit revealed that the agency under Best amassed military-grade weapons and ammunition and operated a highly trained and militarised so-called “Tactical Response Unit.” There were also disturbing practices of nepotism and opportunism, leading to the concentration of members of one church being hired by the SSA, as well as instances of dishonesty and deep deception, while the SSA was increasingly incapable of securing public trust.

“Such persons belonged to a cult which was arming itself while preaching a doctrine for trained military and paramilitary personnel with a religious calling to be the most suitable persons to replace the country’s political leadership. They were exerting high levels of influence on the affairs of the agency to the detriment of National Security,” Dr Rowley had said.

Rumours swirl across country

As the news spread of the interrogation of CoP Harewood-Christopher yesterday, so did several rumours about Government’s reaction. One report indicated that there was a special Cabinet meeting being held. However, Guardian Media was able to confirm there was no “special” meeting, only the regular Cabinet meeting which ran a little later than usual.

There were also rumours of an emergency meeting at Balisier House with all candidates and campaign managers to discuss a proposed April general election. Several PNM sources confirmed there was a meeting with candidates and campaign managers but vehemently denied it was anything to do with an early poll.

Guardian Media understands there was, however, a National Security Council meeting at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, which ended at 8 pm. Finance Minister Colm Imbert was seen leaving the Diplomatic Centre at 6.10 pm but gave no comment to the media. Messages to PM Rowley and Energy Minister Stuart Young, who has been identified as the PM’s successor, also went unanswered.