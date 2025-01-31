Debate on budget ends with stinging attack by Singh on PNCR

The final day of a five-day debate on the 2025 budget concluded yesterday with Minister of Finance, Dr Ashni Singh sharply critiquing the opposition’s performance and excoriating the PNCR.

He zeroed in on the opposition’s proposed election measures, which he argued would drain the country’s resources.

“The measures announced by the PNCR for the upcoming elections will cost the country $799 billion dollars—without even addressing essential developments in housing, schools, or healthcare,” Singh said, emphasizing the fiscal irresponsibility of these proposals.

Turning his attention to the performances in Parliament, Singh drew comparisons between the opposition and government MPs. He said that the government members had “outshone” their opposition counterparts in debate, noting that many senior members of the opposition left the chamber immediately after their presentations.

“If you can’t even stay in the house to listen to others speak, then it’s no wonder you can’t follow the larger rules,” Singh remarked. “The leadership of your party has let you down,” he added, addressing the eight opposition members who remained for the conclusion of the debate.