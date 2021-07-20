It is either we work together or just continue to fight each other

Dear Editor,

Everyone has probably heard the saying “United we stand; divided we fall”. But is National Unity just a pipe dream. Is it impossible or just undesirable? I submit that National Unity is possible as if we want it we will work towards it. But this not possible with our current Leaders in Government and those in Opposition as it is felt that they are just out to help themselves as oppose to being servant leaders who will help the people. When Civil Society refuses to come together and pressure the politicians to work together for the benefit of all Guyanese then I submit that national unity is not desirable. In which case, we should go our separate ways. It is a case of either we work together for our common benefit or we don’t and just continue fighting each other for power. Over the last twenty years I have read about this continued tussle for power between Indians and Africans in Guyana. Since, National Unity is just a pipe dream then I suggest we look at other options. Or, we can just continue fighting each other preventing the development of Guyana.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori