Allicock vows to continue until 2024

Standout featherweight, Keevin Allicock promised to box his way back to redemption at the Olympic Games in 2024 immediately after exiting the ring yesterday following his debut loss at ongoing the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

This is according to President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle.

Ninvalle told this publication yesterday that the 22-year-old will just be 25 when the games of the XXXIII Olympiad is scheduled to be staged in Paris, France and better results are assured.

“The good thing is that Keevin has learnt a lot from being in this Olympics and the other good thing is that he is ready and willing to face another Olympics.

So Keevin has given me his word that he will be staying in the amateur ranks until the next Olympics.”

Allicock dropped a unanimous verdict to 25-year-old Alexy De La Cruz in their matchup in the preliminary round.

Nevertheless, Ninvalle opined that Allicock gave of his best and stands prepared to further support and expose the prized pugilist to high level competitions ahead of 2024.

“Keevin will be matured as an amateur fighter and my plan is to have him and other boxers exposed to the highest level of competition in Latin America and the world so that his next sojourn at the Olympics he will be much better equipped than he was for this one,” he declared.

The Director of Sport added that Allicock put his best punches forward but the judges decision must be accepted.

“I must say that Keevin gave of his best and that is what we were asking for. I think he had a very competitive fight. The judges would have had in their opinion that boxer from the Dominican Republic winning and that is something that we have to accept.”

Despite the 0-5 loss (28-29, 27-29, 28-29, 28-29, 27-30) on the score cards, Ninvalle stated that “There are no losers here,” since the experience will do good for Allicock and Guyana.

“I take my hat off to Keevin and his Coach, Sebert Blake, they have done a lot of work and we need to commend them. Keevin was focused and tenacious in his training and I am assured next time we will have better results. There are no losers here, Keevin has learnt a lot and the experience will do good for him and Guyana” Ninvalle concluded.