Forde, McCaskie and Drakes fifties help Barbados post 346

CWI Regional 4-Day Championship

– Looknauth captures 4/69 on debut

By Michaelangelo Jacobus

The 2025 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional 4-Day Championship bowled off in entertaining fashion at the Providence National Stadium, with defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles locking horns with Barbados Pride.

Despite an initial delay due to overnight and early morning showers, the match got underway, signalling the return of regional first-class cricket to Guyana and it was an eventful first day with Barbados posting a competitive first innings total of 346 all out thanks to half-centuries from Matthew Forde, Zacharie McCaskie and Jonathan Drakes. While it was mostly about the batters, the latest Harpy Eagles debutant Richie Looknauth impressed with the ball, claiming a 4-fer on his maiden first class outing.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Barbados faced immediate pressure as the Guyanese bowlers struck early. Nial Smith set the tone by trapping Leniko Boucher lbw for just 5, sending the visitors to 25/1 in the fifth over. Things got worse when skipper Raymon Reifer nicked behind off Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed for 7, leaving the Pride struggling at 35/2.