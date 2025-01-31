Bring Uber car service to Guyana

Dear Editor,

Guyana is ready for the Uber car service. It is available in Barbados and other nearby countries. Uber was in Trinidad at one time but later closed operations. The reasons are hazy but apparently centered around tax issues and low credit card use by the population. Trinidad introduced its own equivalent called TT Rideshare. Not sure how well that works. These teething issues can easily be dealt with by Guyana’s dynamic and ‘out of the box’ leadership. Credit cards are available from several banks in Guyana.

Once you install the free Uber app and setup your account, you can use the app to request a ride to your destination. This frees you from having to call a taxi service or stand on the road to hail a cab. No money changes hands as the cost of the trip is charged to your card. Before you even enter the car, the app lets you know the name of the driver and his or her star rating, the make, model and colour of the car, the plate number and the cost of the trip (to the dollar). The app also lets you see how far away from you the car is and the time it will take to get you. It even shows you the car approaching in real time. At the end of your trip, Uber emails you a confirmation of the charge and gives you the option of leaving a tip for the driver; again, charged to your card.

You can also rate the driver and comment on your Uber experience. Uber drivers take pride in maintaining clean, quiet and scent free vehicles. Needless to say, prospective drivers should be rigorously screened and pass background and security checks. This would be a boon for tourists (who are already familiar with Uber) and the public in general. It would also create flexible employment. Government can use its influence to ensure that drivers are adequately compensated for their service.

Sincerely,

Sieyf Shahabuddeen