The PPP/C government should explain how it intends to transparently spend the people’s money instead of debating the Opposition

Dear Editor,

I am utterly flummoxed by the PPP/C’s artery-busting approach while debating their colossal $1.382 trillion budget with APNU and AFC—two opposition parties they have repeatedly labeled as irrelevant. If these parties are as insignificant as the government claims, why waste so much energy engaging in heated exchanges with them? Wouldn’t it be more productive to present the case directly to the people of Guyana?

The hysterics of the ruling party resemble a victim of domestic abuse continuing to report abuse while the perpetrator is locked up, in chains, with a lifetime restricted court order. The PPP/C claims the opposition is powerless, yet they act as if every budget debate is a life-or-death struggle against a looming threat. If APNU and AFC are truly politically irrelevant, then why does the government behave as though they still hold the keys to Guyana’s future?

This is a historic budget, one that will shape the country’s future, yet the government has not adequately explained how it will tangibly improve the lives of ordinary Guya-nese. For instance, we hear about massive allocations—$136 billion for infrastructure, $124 billion for education, and $129 billion for health—but where is the transparency on how these funds will be spent? What percentage of the infrastructure budget will address long-neglected community roads rather than high-profile mega-projects? How much of the education funding will go toward improving teacher salaries and classroom conditions rather than administrative expenses?

Moreover, despite the government touting economic growth, the average citizen still struggles with the rising cost of living. Inflation remains a pressing issue, with food prices surging by over 10% in the past year. The cost of basic goods—like rice, cooking oil, and transportation—has increased significantly, yet we see no direct relief measures in this budget for vulnerable families. The $10,000 increase in old-age pensions and the $3,000 hike in public assistance, while welcome, barely keep up with inflation. Shouldn’t a budget of this magnitude prioritize meaningful cost-of-living relief for ordinary Guyanese?

Instead of engaging in endless back-and-forths with the opposition, the government should ensure that every citizen understands how this budget will improve their daily lives, create opportunities, and secure the nation’s long-term development. Why not host public forums, town hall meetings, and televised breakdowns of key spending areas? With oil revenues projected to reach over $2 billion in 2025, the people deserve a clear plan on how these funds will be reinvested into their future.

At the end of the day, it is the people—not the opposition benches—who will feel the real impact of this budget. It is their voices that matter most. So, I urge the government to step beyond the parliamentary theatrics and engage directly with the citizens. After all, if this budget is truly designed for their benefit, there should be no hesitation in making that case to them transparently and convincingly.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard