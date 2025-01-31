Shabazz unveiled as Slingerz FC Head Coach

-Benjamin joins player roster

In a bid to stake their claim for this season’s Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League title, Slingerz Football Club unveiled former Golden Jaguars Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz and its new Technical Director and Head Coach for the upcoming season. Additionally, winger Kelsey Benjamin and defender Terique Mohammed have been signed to the club’s roster.

Last season, despite finishing the league unbeaten, Slingerz had to settle for being runners-up behind Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Racquet Centre Conference Room yesterday, Slingerz FC president Javed Ali noted “At Slingerz FC, we are committed to building a team that not only excels on the field but also embodies the values of hard work, unity, and resilience”.