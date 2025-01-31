Belize the standout CARICOM member country in fight against financial crimes

In a region that continues to come under increasing international scrutiny arising out of occurrences that point to a proclivity for the pursuit of money-laundering and other financial crimes, Caribbean Community member country, Belize, continues to accumulate plaudits for what is believed to be the state’s scrupulous efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism. Earlier this month, the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) made public what is considered to be the laudable efforts being made by the CARICOM member state to position itself as a global leader in the pursuit of the eradication of financial crimes.

The CFATF’s commendation, which was documented in Belize’s Fourth Round Mutual Evaluation Report, comes at a time when, increasingly, fingers are being pointed at some countries in the region deemed to be ‘in deep’ where AML/CTF-related crimes are concerned. The recent CFATF reportedly went to considerable lengths to highlight what it considers to be Belize’s impressive strides in pursuit of combatting of money laundering, terrorism financing, and the spread of weapons of mass destruction, infractions which fall under the purview of the CFATF.